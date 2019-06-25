Mounties are remaining tight lipped after an incident near Rimbey on Monday.

Police put out a news release on Monday afternoon that the Major Crimes Unit was investigating an incident that had occurred in the area around 4:11 p.m.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance confirms that a 52-year-old man suffered a trauma and was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in life-threatening condition.

CTV News has reached out to police for more information, but at the time of publication, RCMP has not provided additional comment.