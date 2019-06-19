Man airlifted to Edmonton after weekend shooting in Fort McMurray
A man has been taken to hospital in Edmonton after a shooting in Fort McMurray.
The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Biggs Avenue and Hardin Street.
The victim was taken to hospital, and then air lifted to Edmonton with serious injuries.
Mounties are not sure if the shooting was random or targeted.