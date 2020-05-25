EDMONTON -- Mounties in High Prairie are investigating after a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Police responded to a report of an injured man outside a home on the Peavine Metis Settlement at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found him with what was believed to be a gunshot wound to his lower body and he was flown by STARS air ambulance to an Edmonton hospital.

His injury is considered non-life threatening.

High Prairie RCMP believe the shooting was targeted and are asking anyone who knows anything to call them at 780-723-3370, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.