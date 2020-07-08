EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault following a shooting near Rimbey.

Police were called to a rural property after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting just after 6 a.m. Monday.

According to Rimbey RCMP, the shooting happened after a brief altercation that escalated between two men.

The victim drove away from the property and was later airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect turned himself in later Monday.

Jade John Edward Slofstra faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon contrary to an order and breach of recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning.