Man airlifted to hospital after being shot on rural Rimbey property
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 11:14AM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault following a shooting near Rimbey.
Police were called to a rural property after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting just after 6 a.m. Monday.
According to Rimbey RCMP, the shooting happened after a brief altercation that escalated between two men.
The victim drove away from the property and was later airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect turned himself in later Monday.
Jade John Edward Slofstra faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon contrary to an order and breach of recognizance.
He was scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning.