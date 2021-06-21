EDMONTON -- Whitecourt RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Sunday at 3:08 p.m. near 55 Avenue and Dahl Drive.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman with minor injuries. She was later taken to hospital.

A 39-year-old man driving a car suffered serious injuries and was transported by STARS to hospital.

It is believed the man driving the car was headed west on 55 Avenue and collided with the SUV headed north at the intersection of Dahl Drive.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of this collision.