Man and 2 youths charged in connection to three 7-Eleven robberies

Two youths and a man face charges in connection to a series of convenience store robberies in Edmonton.

On Dec. 16, police say three males entered a 7-Eleven store, with one pulling a firearm and another showing a large knife as the third suspect grabbed cash. That incident took place near 167 Avenue and 76 Street.

Two days later, officers responded to a robbery at another 7-Eleven, located at 167 Avenue and 100 Street, where three males entered, displayed the same weapons but grabbed cigarettes from behind the counter.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, officers were conducting a proactive patrol on Dec. 21 at 157 Street and Stony Plain Road when they observed a male running away from a 7-Eleven. He then entered a vehicle matching the description of one used at the previous two incidents.

The vehicle sped away from police with its lights off, EPS said. A traffic stop revealed that the 23-year-old driver and male youth passenger were involved in the previous robberies, police say.

Ahmad Mohamad Al Aloi, 23, and a male youth, who cannot be identified, face multiple charges, including three counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and two counts of disguised with intent.

The third person connected to the robberies was arrested by police a day later. The male, also a youth, faces similar charges and two counts of using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence.