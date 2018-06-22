

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton Police have arrested two male suspects in relation to a vandalism spree that affected 16 vehicles on June 4, 2018.

Police say more a dozen vehicles had their tires slashed and the suspects also entered a few unlocked cars.

Marcus Corin Ray Peecheemow, 21, has been charged with mischief over $5,000 along with a minor, who cannot be identified.

The vehicles targeted were in the Greenview neighborhood, in the area between 37 and 39 Avenue and 51 to 56 Street.