Man and minor arrested for vandalism spree
EPS said it's believed tires on 16 vehicles were slashed in the Greenview and Hillview neighbourhoods in southeast Edmonton early Monday, June 4, 2018.
Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 5:02PM MDT
Edmonton Police have arrested two male suspects in relation to a vandalism spree that affected 16 vehicles on June 4, 2018.
Police say more a dozen vehicles had their tires slashed and the suspects also entered a few unlocked cars.
Marcus Corin Ray Peecheemow, 21, has been charged with mischief over $5,000 along with a minor, who cannot be identified.
The vehicles targeted were in the Greenview neighborhood, in the area between 37 and 39 Avenue and 51 to 56 Street.