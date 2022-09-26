Man armed himself with cutlery after he ran through Edmonton airport security: RCMP

Charges have now been laid after a man barged through security at the Edmonton International Airport on Saturday.

Police initially said that the man was brandishing a knife when he ran through security around 8:30 a.m.

Mounties now say the man rushed through security unarmed, and ran into a nearby restaurant where he armed himself with a piece of cutlery.

Police arrested a Fort McMurray man in the Edmonton International Airport on Sept. 24, 2022. (Source: Shehryar Aziz)

An altercation ensued when an officer attempted to arrest the man. The officer was taken to hospital in stable condition, but has since been released.

A 37-year-old Fort McMurray man has now been charged with aggravated assault, assault on peace officer, assault, resist arrest, two counts of mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He remains in custody and will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Sept. 28.