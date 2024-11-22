Man armed with knife arrested in west Edmonton: EPS

A man armed with a knife was arrested in west Edmonton Friday afternoon, police said.

The Edmonton Police Service received a report of a man armed with a knife in the area of 160 Street and 81 Avenue at around 2:45 p.m.

Officers, with the help of Air1, found the man in the area of 95 Avenue and 154 Street and arrested him.

He had a knife, EPS said.

No one was injured and charges are pending.