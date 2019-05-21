A man has been charged after he reportedly attacked another person with a machete in Lloydminster.

RCMP from Lloydminster and Maidstone were called to an apartment building in the 5100 block of Lloydminster around 6 a.m. on Saturday. Police were told one man had attacked another with a machete and was running around the apartment building.

He was arrested after a fight with RCMP, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Craig Fox of Little Pine First Nation.

He faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, uttering threats and failure to comply with probation order.

Fox was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on May 28 in Lloydminster.

Members of the public with information about the incident are asked to call RCMP at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.