EDMONTON -- Police have laid charges after a man was robbed and shot at, and a woman was assaulted in Wetaskiwin last month.

Shots fired were reported to RCMP at 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 28 near Queen Elizabeth School.

Witnesses identified the shooter and told police he had been in a physical altercation with another man, who he robbed and fired at when the victim tried to leave.

The suspected shooter then went inside a home, pointed the gun at a woman, and assaulted and choked her.

She sustained minor injuries. The male victim was not hurt.

Police found a semi-automatic rifle SKS inside the house.

Maskwacis resident Bryatt Dreylan Threefingers, 23, faces several charges related to firearms, robbery and assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on March 24.