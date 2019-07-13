Multiple police and rescue agencies responded to a woman who called RCMP on Friday and reported she had been assaulted and was stuck at a secluded location.

Innisfail Mounties were called on July 12 around 12:50 a.m. by a woman who they described as "distraught."

The woman told police she had been camping with a man at a site near the junction of the Red Deer and Medicine Rivers when he assaulted her. She also reported she was stuck on the south side of the river and unable to leave.

Rescue and police services from Red Deer, Rocky Mountain House and Innisfail all responded due to the high flow of the river and secluded area.

The woman was found, and a Fritz Solberg of Lacombe was arrested.

He faces charges of assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome resistance, intimidation, uttering threats, and theft under $5,000.

Solberg was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in Red Deer court on July 16.