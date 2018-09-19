

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A 60-year-old man has been charged for fraudulently buying more than $250,000 of merchandise from several Edmonton businesses.

EPS received more than 10 reports of fraud between November 2017 and April 2018 from local businesses selling vehicle parts and electrical goods.

An investigation revealed two men had used stolen credit card information to purchase the goods.

In a statement, Det. Nigel Phillips of the EPS West Division Criminal Investigation section called the operation “well planned” and said it “cost several businesses a great deal of time and money.”

Peter Philip Cardinal was arrested September 9 and faces five charges of fraud over $5,000, two charges of fraud under $5,000, uttering a forged document and an unrelated outstanding criminal warrant.

Police are still working to locate the second suspect.

Det. Philips encouraged other business that sell similar products and believe they have also been defrauded to contact police at 780-423-4567.