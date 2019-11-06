Man arrested after poppy boxes stolen in Lloydminster, Sherwood Park
This man was caught on camera stealing a poppy box from a Tim Hortons restaurant in Lloydminster on Nov. 4, 2019. (Source: RCMP)
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 4:23PM MST
A man was arrested after poppy boxes were stolen in Lloydminster, Alta., and Sherwood Park.
On Monday morning, RCMP responded to a Lloydminster Tim Hortons after a thief took a poppy box off the counter and walked out.
That night, two patrons at a Sherwood Park business saw a man steal a poppy box before he left, RCMP said. The two went after him, and with an off-duty police officer, contained him until Mounties arrived.
Korey McPhee, 34 and of Lloydminster, was charged in the theft of both poppy boxes.
McPhee appeared in court Wednesday.