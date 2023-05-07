Man arrested after shelter-in-place order in Ponoka County
Ponoka RCMP say they have located a wanted man who was the cause of a shelter-in-place order in central Alberta on Sunday.
Shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, police asked residents in the area of Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A to shelter-in-place, refrain from picking up people on the roadway, and secure doors and windows as they searched for an "armed and dangerous" man in Ponoka County.
They were looking for 30-year-old Zachary Dylan Littlechild.
Despite an "exhaustive" search, police had not found Littlechild as of Monday morning, but lifted the shelter-in-place order around 8:15 a.m.
Around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, police announced they had arrested Littlechild and there was no further risk to the community.
Police have still not said why they were searching for Littlechild, but promised additional details once charges are laid.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Liberals move to restrict committee work, House debate on gun control Bill C-21
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
Ottawa renews federal anti-gang and gun violence program with $390 million in funding
The federal Liberals are renewing their multimillion-dollar program to fight gang violence and gun crime. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Monday the government is earmarking $390 million over the next five years for provinces and territories.
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
What is the U.K. iPhone 'throttling' lawsuit against Apple?
Batterygate is back in the news as Apple looks to block a lawsuit in the United Kingdom accusing the company of 'throttling' the performance of its iPhones.
Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship
More than a decade ago there was speculation that 'Glee' star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a 'Love Story.'
Calgary
-
Calgary to open centre for Alberta wildfire evacuees
The City of Calgary is helping the relief effort for those affected by the wildfires in central and northern Alberta, including sending personnel to help battle fires and opening a reception centre for fleeing residents.
-
4 Drayton Valley homes destroyed by wildfire; county fire chief dispels return rumours
Four homes on the edge of Drayton Valley have been destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire that grew more than a thousand hectares on Sunday.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. residents returning home following wildfire evacuation
A wildfire that forced residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) from their homes has been contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Saskatoon event raises over $18,000 for Kids Help Phone
Nearly 100 participants turned out for the BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event, rallying communities together in support of Kids Help Phone.
-
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
Regina
-
NHL Draft Lottery set to reveal which team can select Pats' Bedard first overall
Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard will learn what National Hockey League (NHL) team will likely draft him first overall on Monday night when the NHL Draft Lottery takes place.
-
Volunteers show up in force for community cleanup in Moose Jaw
Following spring cleanup efforts in Regina, residents in Moose Jaw followed suit with their own 'Community Cleanup Day.'
-
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
Atlantic
-
RCMP identify New Brunswick lobster fishermen who died after falling into ocean
An uncle and his nephew have been identified as the two lobster fishermen who died on the opening day of their season off the northeastern coast of New Brunswick.
-
Officers seize $500,000 worth of baby eels outside Halifax amid fishery closure
The federal Fisheries Department says it has seized 113 kilograms of baby eels worth about $500,000 during a recent inspection.
-
Third person charged with first-degree murder of Eskasoni, N.S., man: RCMP
A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2021 homicide of Andrew Carter Morris in Eskasoni, N.S.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes health-care bill allowing private clinics to conduct more surgeries
The Ontario government has passed a bill allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries as advocates warn of potential legal action.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
-
An emergency alert will sound off in Ontario this week in a Canada-wide test
Ontarians will hear emergency alerts ringing out on their phones this week.
Montreal
-
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
-
'It is really devastating': Over 20 boats destroyed in Laval marina fire
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
'I'm just in shock!' Montreal denies funds to Caribbean festival and parade
A long-standing parade that celebrates Caribbean culture will not be getting support from the City of Montreal this year. The city will not be giving any funding from a committee overseeing festivals and cultural events to Carifiesta, an annual Caribbean carnival in Montreal first established in 1974.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school named after Julie Payette gets new name
An Ottawa school named after former governor general Julie Payette is getting a new name.
-
Flames engulf former Smiths Falls, Ont. water treatment plant
Fire heavily damaged a former water treatment plant in Smiths Falls, Ont. overnight.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes health-care bill allowing private clinics to conduct more surgeries
The Ontario government has passed a bill allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries as advocates warn of potential legal action.
Kitchener
-
OPP say bicyclist reported on Highway 401 before fatal crash
Highway 401 westbound remains closed through Cambridge, Ont. as police investigate a motorcycle crash that killed a 55-year-old man from Barrie.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement
The Region of Waterloo says it has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor Local 4304.
-
The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department
Cambridge Fire says it’s believed people were living in the vacant building and one person was seen leaving the burning structure.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash on Municipal Road 35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
Winnipeg
-
Four teens recovering after Friday night stabbings
A 16-year-old faces numerous charges after four teenagers were stabbed at CF Polo Park Friday night.
-
E-bikes becoming more popular in Manitoba
A new trend in sustainable, personal transportation is gaining popularity in Winnipeg.
-
Trial to begin for Manitoba man accused of killing neighbour
The trial for a Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour is set to begin on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Indecent act suspect, 56-year-old Abbotsford man, arrested and charged: police
A 56-year-old Abbotsford resident has been arrested after police say he was caught exposing himself to individuals in Elwood Park last week.
-
Porter Airlines to add non-stop route between Vancouver and Ottawa this summer
Travellers between Vancouver and Ottawa will have a new, non-stop flight option this summer.
-
4.7-magnitude earthquake rumbles off northern B.C. coast
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded off northern British Columbia on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Vancouver Island
-
'Langford' to become official mailing address for residents instead of 'Victoria'
People who live in the City of Langford will have their mailing addresses changed to "Langford" instead of "Victoria" starting this summer.
-
4.7-magnitude earthquake rumbles off northern B.C. coast
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded off northern British Columbia on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP seek 42-year-old man missing from Duncan
Mounties are appealing to the public for help finding a 42-year-old man who is missing from Duncan, B.C.