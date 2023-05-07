Man arrested after shelter-in-place order in Ponoka County

Ponoka RCMP say they have located a wanted man who was the cause of a shelter-in-place order in central Alberta on Sunday.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, police asked residents in the area of Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A to shelter-in-place, refrain from picking up people on the roadway, and secure doors and windows as they searched for an "armed and dangerous" man in Ponoka County.

They were looking for 30-year-old Zachary Dylan Littlechild.

Despite an "exhaustive" search, police had not found Littlechild as of Monday morning, but lifted the shelter-in-place order around 8:15 a.m.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, police announced they had arrested Littlechild and there was no further risk to the community.

Police have still not said why they were searching for Littlechild, but promised additional details once charges are laid.