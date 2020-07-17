EDMONTON -- A stolen vehicle was involved in a collision early Friday morning and a man in his 20s has been arrested.

According to police, a member came across the single-vehicle collision on Gateway Boulevard at 51 Avenue.around 5:30 a.m.

Northbound and eastbound traffic was impacted during the morning commute.

Police said the truck was stolen and a shotgun was found inside. The driver is facing charges, including for firearms offences.