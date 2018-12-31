Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man arrested after standoff in Grande Prairie
(File image)
CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 7:44AM MST
Last Updated Monday, December 31, 2018 12:18PM MST
One man has been arrested after a standoff in the Countryside South neighbourhood in Grande Prairie.
RCMP was on the scene for much of Monday morning, according to a news release, a potentially armed man was barricaded inside a home on 65 Avenue.
Traffic in the area was closed off for several hours, but police say the scene is now cleared.
Charges are pending against the man.