EDMONTON -- Police have arrested a man after they believe he started fires in Edmonton’s river valley.

EPS said “several” fires were lit in the river valley Monday evening near the Kinsmen Sports Centre.

Motorists are being asked by police to avoid Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the Walterdale Bridge area until further notice.

Arson charges are pending, police said.

According to police, it is too preliminary to connect Monday’s arrest with fires set in the river valley last week.

