EDMONTON -- One man was arrested after allegedly stealing an SUV and threatening to shoot bystanders who confronted him in Cadotte Lake on Friday, Dec. 20.

Police say the stolen vehicle was later found in a field near Cadotte Lake, after the driver attempted to flee but got stuck in the snow.

Two adults and several youth were taken into custody.

RCMP arrested Skyle Brady Laboucan, 19, on outstanding warrants and charged him with the following:

Uttering threats

Assault with a weapon

Theft of a motor vehicle

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so

Operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

The other people taken into custody have been released without charges.

Laboucan is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2020.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).