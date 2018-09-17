

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





RCMP in Northwest Territories have arrested one man in connection to an assault on two people on Saturday.

Mounties said a man and a woman were found seriously injured outside a residence just before midnight and were taken to a medical clinic before later being medevacked to Yellowknife and then to Edmonton for further treatment.

During the investigation it was revealed that two snowmobiles had been set on fire and two axes were located in the yard beside the residence.

Police have arrested Christopher Shae, 48. He is facing a number of charges that include three counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.