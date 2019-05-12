Alberta RCMP say several charges are pending against a man who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle through a building.

“Extensive damage” to the provincial building and provincial court house was reported to Edson RCMP around 9:30 a.m. on May 11.

According to investigators, a man stole a vehicle from the ATCO Electric compound next to the provincial building, drove it through the fence, through the east entrance of the provincial building, through the building and out the west wide.

Anti-Semitic messaging was also found written throughout the building.

A man was taken into custody less than two hours later.

Police continue to investigate.

Edson is located about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.