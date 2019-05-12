Alberta RCMP say several charges are pending against a man who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle through a building.

“Extensive damage” to the provincial building and courthouse was reported to Edson RCMP around 9:30 a.m. on May 11.

According to investigators, a man stole a vehicle from the ATCO Electric compound next to the provincial building, drove it through the fence, through the east entrance of the provincial building, through the building and out the west wide.

“It's a little shocking to think that a vehicle drove right through here on any given day there could have been individuals walking about,” Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara said on Sunday.

“Luckily no one was injured and that's what we're most thankful for.”

A man was taken into custody less than two hours later.

Police continue to investigate.

Anti-semitic messaging was also found written throughout the building, and has reminded locals of an incident last year in which a mosque was set on fire.

“We don't have room for intolerance in our society, we don't have room for intolerance in our community,” the mayor said. “So it's troubling that a deranged individual would do something like that.”

Officials said it was too soon to say how much the total cost of damage would be.

Zahara said cleanup was already underway with the hope of workers being able to return to their offices soon.

Edson is located about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.

With files from Regan Hasegawa