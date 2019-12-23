EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man in connection wiht a rash of break-and-enters at downtown seniors residences.

Raed Ahmad El Harati is charged with six counts of breaking and entering with intent as well as two counts of using a stolen credit card. Police say additional charges may be pending.

El Harati was spotted on Sunday by EPS officers at a downtown convenience store where he was arrested.

Police had been seeking a male suspect who was posing as a maintenance worker or security guard to gain access to suites, convincing the occupant that he was there to undertake repairs before stealing his or her valuables.