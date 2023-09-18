Man arrested, charged in pair of 'aggressive' Edmonton robberies

A man wanted for "brandishing a knife" at employees while robbing two 118 Avenue convenience stores has turned himself in to police.

On Friday, Edmonton Police Service released images of their suspect out of concern that "this behavior could escalate to a more violent event."

The man is accused of pointing a knife at a clerk while taking money from the cash register at a store on 118 Avenue and 34 Street on Sept. 11 at 9:30 p.m.

Police say he committed a similar crime at another store on 118 Avenue and 103 Street on Sept. 13 at 9:50 p.m.

The 19-year-old is now facing two counts each of robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is also charged with breach of release condition related to another alleged robbery in May in Boyle, Alta., police said.