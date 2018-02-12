A man has been charged after a firearm was discharged in the Maskwacis area on Friday morning.

Mounties responded to a shots fired complaint on the Montana Reserve at 10:47 a.m. after a man in a vehicle approached an adult couple walking near the Montana Townsite.

Police said the man began speaking to the couple and then allegedly point a firearm at the woman. The man with the woman attempted to push the firearm away and a struggle ensued, RCMP said.

During the struggle, a shot was discharged into the air, and the driver of the vehicle fled.

The male victim sustained minor injuries, but was not shot, and was treated on scene.

After attending the scene, police located 28-year-old Derek Feller of Maskwacis, and seized his SKS style rifle.

Feller was charged with seven counts of weapon-related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.