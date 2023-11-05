Man arrested following weapons complaint in west Edmonton

A man is in police custody following an incident Sunday afternoon in a west-end Edmonton neighbourhood that resulted in a heavy police presence and an order for residents to shelter in place.

Edmonton police told CTV News Edmonton one man was arrested without incident and that charges are pending after they were called to the Glastonbury neighbourhood for a weapons complaint.

CTV News Edmonton saw several members of the Edmonton police tactical team in the area located south of Whitemud Drive immediately west of Anthony Henday Drive. One neighbourhood resident told CTV News Edmonton that police told them there was an active shooter in the area and to stay inside and lock their doors.

Two people were seen in handcuffs.