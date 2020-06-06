EDMONTON -- A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer earlier this year.

On March 10 at 2 a.m. Wood Buffalo RCMP found an unoccupied and idling vehicle bearing an expired plate.

One of the occupants eventually returned to the vehicle, at which point a confrontation occurred with police.

During the incident, the man was placed under arrest but resisted and members were required to use force to complete the arrest.

Allan Adam has been charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer in execution of duty.

Police say the incident was captured on the in-car video system in the cruiser.

The video of the incident was reviewed by superiors as per policy, RCMP said.

It was determined that the members' actions were reasonable and didn’t meet the threshold for an internal investigation.

Adam is scheduled to appear in Wood Buffalo Provincial Court on July 2, 2020.