A man was arrested in B.C. in connection to assaults at a north Edmonton McDonalds in 2013.

On Feb. 21, 2019, Edmonton police released the sketch of a man that allegedly assaulted three men at the McDonalds drive-thru on Castle Downs Road on Jan. 1.

Police said the man approached a grey Pontiac Grand Am, got into a fight with the men and used the knife. Witnesses then intervened, and the man fled on foot.

Two victims suffered serious injuries, one described as “life-altering.”

Benjamen Patrick Kozlovich, 31, was arrested in Chilliwack, B.C., and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“The investigation can now be concluded with thanks to witnesses that came forward with important information,” Detective Paul Kelly said in a news release.