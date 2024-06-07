Man arrested in Edmonton on 62 warrants for break-and-enter, theft

A man wanted on dozens of warrants for break-and-enter and theft in Edmonton and surrounding communities is now in custody.

The Edmonton Police Service says between March and May of this year, the 40-year-old man stole from sporting stores in Edmonton, St. Albert, Strathcona County, and Kitscoty.

He was identified through security video related to thefts, and investigators discovered he was also wanted on 62 outstanding criminal warrants, 35 issued by EPS and 27 issued by RCMP.

During the time period the most recent thefts were committed, the accused was bound by a release order from the EPS for firearms prohibitions and a probation order, as well as a release order from the RCMP.

On Tuesday, the man was arrested at a home near 110 Street and 111 Avenue with help from the EPS tactical unit.

He's facing charges of theft under and over $5,000, possession of break-and-enter tools, theft of credit cards, and failure to comply with release and probation orders.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Friday.