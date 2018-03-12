Edmonton police said charges have been laid, months after a man was found dead in Sept. 2017.

Back on September 18, 2017, police started investigating the suspicious death of Blayne Burnstick, 25, he was found dead inside a home on 112 Avenue and 94 Street.

Investigators later confirmed he was not a resident of that building. An autopsy determined he died of a gun-shot wound and his death was a homicide.

Police said Edward Piche, 29, was arrested by police in Saskatoon on Monday, March 5. He has been transported back to Edmonton, where he remains in custody.

Piche has been charged with second degree murder, in addition to a number of firearms-related charges.

EPS said they are still investigating the deaths of Burnstick and Nexhmi “Nick” Nuhi, 76, who was found dead in the same residence less than a week before Burnstick’s body was found.