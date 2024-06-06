EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man arrested in series of 'indecent acts' in Fort McMurray

    RCMP generic
    Share

    A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of "indecent acts" in Fort McMurray.

    Police say they've been investigating reports of "a male committing indecent acts in public places" since the end of April.

    A witness on June 4 gave investigators a description of the male and surveillance footage led them to obtain the licence plate of the silver Volkswagen Jetta he had been using that day at Peter Pond Mall.

    The Jetta was found in the parking lot of MacDonald Island Park. Police searched the facility and arrested the man.

    He was charged with committing three indecent acts.

    He has been released with conditions and given a June 12 court date. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drake takes down Kendrick Lamar diss tracks on Instagram

    Drake is pulling back on his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After weeks of relative silence in one of rap's most captivating diss battles, Toronto's biggest rap star quietly removed three tracks from his social media that had stoked the flames of conflict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News