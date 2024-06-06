Man arrested in series of 'indecent acts' in Fort McMurray

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of "indecent acts" in Fort McMurray.

Police say they've been investigating reports of "a male committing indecent acts in public places" since the end of April.

A witness on June 4 gave investigators a description of the male and surveillance footage led them to obtain the licence plate of the silver Volkswagen Jetta he had been using that day at Peter Pond Mall.

The Jetta was found in the parking lot of MacDonald Island Park. Police searched the facility and arrested the man.

He was charged with committing three indecent acts.

He has been released with conditions and given a June 12 court date.