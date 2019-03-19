Police have arrested the man who allegedly robbed several Edmonton pharmacies by forcing staff to the ground with a handgun.

Ronald Jason Fitzgerald, 43, faces four charges each of robbery, use of imitation firearm, and disguise with intent.

Between May 2018 and March 2019, four Edmonton-area pharmacies were robbed by an armed thief who reportedly threatened staff with a weapon while stealing pharmaceuticals.

During police investigation of the most recent theft—on March 16—officers learned the suspect was living in a St. Albert motel.

On March 17, police arrested Fitzgerald with the help of RCMP.

In searching his vehicle and room, officers found stolen property, a BB gun and a “large quantity” of narcotics.

Police continue to investigate as they believe Fitzgerald was also involved in other robberies of a similar nature.

Those with related information are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.