Man arrested in Strathcona County firearm incident
RCMP set up a containment area at Range Road 233 between Township Roads 520 and 522 after a possible firearm call Saturday evening.
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 10:46AM MDT
A man has been charged after RCMP were called to an address in Strathcona County for a firearms complaint on Saturday.
Paulus Henricus Boland, 69, faces five counts of careless use of a firearm, and one count each of pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, and uttering threats.
He was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.
Police were called to the scene sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday, and blocked off an area for several hours.
The arrest was made early Sunday morning.