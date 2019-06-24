A man has been charged after RCMP were called to an address in Strathcona County for a firearms complaint on Saturday.

Paulus Henricus Boland, 69, faces five counts of careless use of a firearm, and one count each of pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, and uttering threats.

He was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

Police were called to the scene sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday, and blocked off an area for several hours.

The arrest was made early Sunday morning.