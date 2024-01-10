Man arrested near 118 Avenue in Edmonton had 2 guns, $12k worth of drugs: EPS

EDMONTON
    A 28-year-old Edmonton man is facing 15 new drug and gun charges after he was chased and arrested near 118 Avenue and 104 Street on Sunday.

    Police said the man was already wanted on 12 criminal warrants and has "a significant criminal history…involving violence, weapons and firearms."

    "Officers approached the accused, who dropped a backpack and fled the scene on foot," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison wrote in a Wednesday news release.

    "After a short foot pursuit, he was observed discarding a loaded handgun, before being arrested and taken into custody."

    Police said they also found 58 grams of fentanyl, 19 grams of cocaine and 13 grams of methamphetamine on the man, worth about $12,000.

    The backpack the man discarded contained a semi-automatic rifle and 32 bullets, police said.

    The man was also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, for a total of 29 new and outstanding charges.

