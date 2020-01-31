EDMONTON -- Charges have now been laid in connection with the theft of memorial plaques from city benches.

Police began to receive reports that the bronze plaques had been stolen starting on Jan. 22.

One hundred thirty-five plaques have been reported stolen from benches in the Victoria Promenade and Grant Notley Park area.

On Jan. 29, Clinton Kneller, 46, was arrested at a local scrap metal dealer where he was allegedly trying to sell plaques.

Kneller has been charged with two counts of possessing stolen property over $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and trafficking stolen property over $5,000

More than 100 of the plaques have now been recovered.