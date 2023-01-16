Man arrested with $40K, drugs in Grande Prairie a 'repeat offender' out on release: RCMP
A man arrested with thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and gift cards in Grande Prairie on Wednesday was already facing at least three similar charges, RCMP announced Monday.
Police said the 28-year-old man of no fixed address was wanted for several break and enters in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, B.C., on Jan. 10.
The Dodge Nitro he was driving was found at a motel in Grande Prairie, RCMP said.
"After conducting checks, officers determined that the Nitro was in fact the same stolen Dodge Nitro from Fort St. John," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a news release.
"A search of the vehicle revealed some items believed to have been stolen from the previous break and enter as well as a receipt indicating what room the suspect was in."
The man was arrested and was "wearing the same clothes as during the break ins," Savinkoff added.
Police said they seized more than $40,000 in cash, a large quantity of drugs "suspected to be fentanyl" and 30 gift cards during the arrest.
The man has been charged with:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x4)
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x4)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Fraudulent Concealment
“The arrest of this repeat offender is thanks to our ongoing effort to work in collaboration with our B.C. RCMP partners,” said Supt. Blake Ward.
“An intelligence-led approach gives patrolling officers the tools to effectively identify and interdict these prolific offenders reducing property crimes in our community.”
RCMP said the man was out on release at the time on charges of theft, break and enter and possession of stolen property related to crimes in both Grande Prairie and Hinton.
He has been remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Monday.
