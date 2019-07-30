A man arrested after a standoff with police in Leduc Monday night assaulted an officer at the detachment, RCMP said.

Police responded to Caledonia at approximately 11:15 p.m. and were confronted by a 43-year-old man who had two handguns. Officers arrested him after a brief standoff and negotiation.

While he was being booked into a cell, the man assaulted an officer, who then had to be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 43-year-old is facing firearm and assaulting a peace officer charges.