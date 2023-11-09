Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station

A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."

Around noon, police swarmed a Petro-Canada gas station in the area of 50 Street and Ellerslie Road after reports of gunshots.

Officers found the victims in medical distress and both died at the scene, Edmonton Police Service confirmed around 6 p.m.

"We are sad to report that a child lost their life today as a result of this violent event," said Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey.

"The loss or injury of children as a result of gunfire is unfathomable, and we urge anyone with information that may assist this investigation to come forward as soon as possible."

For hours before police confirmed the deaths, two bodies covered by blankets could be seen on the ground.

Several people at the scene were crying and being consoled. Others in the area said they are shocked by what happened.

"I was just in an Uber to go to pick up my mail and we saw the police tape and I thought it was an accident at first," Candace Marshall told CTV News Edmonton.

"Walking back out here to go to the bank over there, I realized seeing an ambulance and bodies covered, I realized that there was something way more serious."

"I don't see this every day," Hans Hoolish said. "To see it here is just, you know, I'm not sure how I feel."

A second police scene emerged shortly after the shooting, as a burned-out vehicle was spotted at 41 Avenue SW near 34 Street.

Police are still trying to determine if that scene was related to the shooting but said no one was found in the vehicle and there are no reports that anyone was injured by the fire.

There was no mention of any arrests or suspect descriptions in the update from police.

Anyone with information about the incident or video of it is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.