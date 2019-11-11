EDMONTON -- An impaired driver hijacked an Uber vehicle and crashed it into the Edmonton Remand Centre early Monday, according to police.

Officers received a report just after midnight that an Uber was carjacked by a passenger near 127 Street and Anthony Henday Drive.

Later, police got another report that a drunk driver crashed through the fence into a staff parking lot at the remand centre, close to where the carjacking occurred.

"Staff held the suspect until police arrived. He was confirmed to be the same individual involved in both incidents," Edmonton Police Service confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

Charges are pending against the 23-year-old driver, whom police are not identifying.

The remand centre is a facility that houses those awaiting trial.