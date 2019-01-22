

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





RCMP are investigating a car theft by a man who earlier collided with a school bus in central Alberta.

Police received a 911 call around 8:12 a.m. about a carjacking at Township Road 372 and Range Road 281, less than two kilometres from Red Deer Airport.

A man driving a truck collided with a school bus and, when a passerby stopped to offer assistance, stole her vehicle at gunpoint. He fled the scene westward on Township Road 372 in the woman’s SUV.

Seven children from three Penhold schools were aboard the Chinook Edge School Division bus. All of the children were assessed and cleared on scene by emergency responders. Two were treated for minor injuries and released, RCMP said.

Blackfalds RCMP are looking for a silver 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander with Alberta license plate BNR6558, but said the public should not approach the vehicle or the man as he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as white with dark wavy hair and about 180 centimetres (5’11”) tall. He may be wearing a black skull bandana over the lower half of his face, a dark jacket with a hood and dark cargo pants.

Police asked the public to call 911 immediately if the man is seen. If the vehicle is located abandoned, Blackfalds RCMP asked to be called at 403-885-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Tyson Fedor