EDMONTON -- A 33-year-old man was charged after an aggravated assault in Bonnyville, Alta. Saturday morning.

Mounties were called to a convenience store after a "serious assault" outside at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Randy Harry Cardinal was arrested shortly after and charged with one count of aggravated assault. He's in custody and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The victim is in hospital in serious but stable condition.