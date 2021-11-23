Man charged after attack outside Jasper business: RCMP

Edmonton -

A man is facing charges after RCMP responded to a disturbance at a business in Jasper Saturday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to an establishment near Connaught Drive and Pyramid Lake Road.

Mounties say their investigation indicates a man was refused entry, before he assaulted an employee and made verbal threats.

The man was arrested on scene – RCMP say he caused damage to a police car while he was being transported.

Christopher Shane Isbister, 56, is charged with assault, two counts of uttering death threats, mischief under $5,000, and breach of a court order.

Isbister has been released under numerous conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Jasper Provincial Court next month.