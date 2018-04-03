Edmonton police have laid charges against one man, after investigators discovered nearly a dozen batteries that had been stolen from roadside digital traffic signs.

Police said officers were called to a battery theft in the area of 144 Avenue and 66 Street, early Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Later on, officers found and arrested two men in the area of Yellowhead Trail and 77 Street. Police recovered eleven batteries from the vehicle the two men were traveling in.

EPS said Roy Liska, 41, has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000. The other individual was released with no charges.

The charges came weeks after police said they were investigating a series of battery thefts from a number of digital road signs throughout Edmonton – saying dozens of thefts had been reported in recent years.

Anyone with details on these crimes is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).