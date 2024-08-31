Man charged after break-and-enter and arson at Grande Prairie hangar

A Grande Prairie man has been charged in connection with break-and-enter and arson.

On Aug. 29, officers received a complaint about a break-in in progress at a hangar on Range Road 63 near Grande Prairie.

Arriving officers were spotted by the suspect, who tried to steal a snowmobile, failed, and then tried to make a run for it.

He was arrested.

At the same time, RCMP said the hangar erupted into flames, igniting a number of accelerants inside that caused substantial damage to the structure.

The fire was eventually put down by a fire crew.

The 55-year-old man was charged with resisting arrest, possession of break-in tools, break-and-enter, and arson.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 4.

Police believe damage to the building and its contents is estimated to be in the millions.