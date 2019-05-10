A Red Deer man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a struck, crashing with a school bus and stealing a second vehicle with a weapon in January.

RCMP responded to a head-on crash between a stolen pickup truck and a school bus with seven children on board on January 22.

After the crash, the man exited the vehicle, pointed a gun at a man in another vehicle who came over to help and stole his vehicle, RCMP said.

No one was injured during the crash or robbery.

Jason Ionson is facing seven charges, including robbery with weapon, assault with weapon and dangerous driving.