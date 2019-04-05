An Edmonton International Airport employee has been charged after he allegedly made a fake bomb threat on the public address system in March.

The employee, a subcontractor of Flair Airlines, made the announcement at 1:27 p.m. on March 24.

“This was a hoax about a bomb threat,” Cst. Drew Burchett told CTV News. “The word ‘bomb’ was actually put out on the public address system.”

RCMP responded, but the threat was determined to be unfounded and no flights were delayed.

“We went to our camera technology, rewound the cameras, observed an individual at that gate,” Burchett said. “That individual was subsequently arrested, interviewed and charged.”

Eric Caouette, 27, was charged with mischief, uttering threats, and making false declaration of a person at an aerodrome carrying an explosive substance or device.

Caouette has been released on promise to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on April 25.

