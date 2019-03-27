

CTV Edmonton





A 53-year-old man has been charged after three girls reported being groped at an Edmonton pool earlier this month.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Mar. 3 at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre. The girls reported that the man had grabbed them in the lazy river.

The suspect was described as being alone in the pool, heavier set, wearing black swim shorts and reflective goggles on his head. He was also seen holding a yellow pool noodle around his waist.

Police arrested a man the same day, and after an investigation Mark Brookes, 53, was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts or sexual interference and assault.

Brookes has been released on several conditions, including no contact with any person under the age of 16 without a parent or guardian, not seeking employment or a volunteer role that involves being a person of trust toward any person under the age of 16, not being within 100 metres of a public park, pool, day care centre, school, playground or community centre, not owning a weapon except tools to prepare or eat food, and not being within 200 metres of Terwillegar Rec. Centre.

Police believe there may be other victims who have had an encounter with Brookes, and are asking any other victims to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.