EDMONTON -- A man has been charged after leaving the site where he rolled a vehicle while emergency services and STARS searched for him.

Parkland RCMP were called to the scene by Township Road 524 and Range Road 11 on Thursday just after 6 a.m.

The caller described an empty vehicle in the ditch, and said they weren’t sure how long it had been there.

The vehicle had come to a stop against a power pole that was broken in half, held up only by its lines, which were still live.

Police say officers and firefighters then searched the area, but were unable to find anyone. STARS Air Ambulance was also called in to help.

The driver was found a while later uninjured, and was charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

The broken power pole affected service for about 700 clients until about 10:30 a.m.