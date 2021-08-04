EDMONTON -- A 27-year-old man from Leduc, Alta., has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery that happened last month.

Nicholas Mattson is facing multiple charges including robbery and possession of cocaine, heroin and prescription pills after police say he robbed the Gateway Husky in Leduc.

Police say Mattson entered the store just after 3 a.m. on July 7, went into the store's bathroom before emerging with what appeared to be a handgun. He then approached an employee and demanded money, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Mounties say Mattson was arrested later that afternoon.

He is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.