Red Deer RCMP said a man in his 30s was facing charges stemming from an incident last week, after turning himself in to police over the weekend.

On Thursday, February 1 just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the Westview Shopping Plaza parking lot, in front of Papa Baldy’s Pizza. Reports indicated a truck had reversed across the parking lot, into the front of the restaurant, causing extensive damage.

Police said three people were either inside the restaurant or nearby at the time. One female employee who was inside the restaurant at the time suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said the suspect contacted police on Friday, and arranged to turn himself in to police that day – he turned himself in Saturday.

Police have confirmed that his truck matched the description of the vehicle used in the incident, and had damage consistent with the collision.

It’s believed the collision was unintentional.

The suspect has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident in which a person was injured, and RCMP are still investigating. His name can’t be released as the charge has not been sworn in court.